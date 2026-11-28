Stromness Kirk is up for sale after community buy-out plans have not come to fruition.

The Church of Scotland is seeking offers over £75,000 for the premises, which date back to 1862.

The kirk was one of the many places of worship facing closure by the church, as part of plans announced in 2022.

The following year a group formed to buy the kirk for community, hosting engagement sessions, looking into similar projects, and speaking with funders.

“Despite our best efforts, it’s become clear it isn’t feasible to progress the buyout,” the group said in a post on social media.

“This is largely due to the funding that would be available, while recognising there are many other spaces available for community use in Stromness.”

The group said they had hoped for a different outcome, but thanked the public for their support.

The Church of Scotland now has the B-listed building up for sale, advertised on its own website.

They suggest it could be used as a nursery, day centre, museum, library, educational space, or art gallery.

A cinema, theatre or retail space are also suggested, subject to planning consent being secured.

A spokesman for the church added: “While the Church of Scotland has a track record of working with community groups to enable the purchase of redundant churches, this is not always successful

“The property is still incurring costs for the congregation and has been placed on the market with any money raised used to further the mission of the kirk on Orkney

“Representatives of any interested community groups are still welcome to make an offer for the property.

“In 2025, nearly a third of all church buildings sold by the church went to community groups.”