Flights cancelled at Kirkwall Airport after air traffic control closure

Flights linking Orkney to Edinburgh and Aberdeen have been cancelled due to the closure of air traffic control at Kirkwall Airport.

Loganair say they are contacting those directly affected by the cancellations, in addition to arranging welfare support and overnight accommodation.

The airline is also putting on an extra service between Edinburgh and Kirkwall on Thursday afternoon to deal with the backlog of passengers.

Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) — who manage air traffic control at Kirkwall Airport — confirmed that a “limited” number of flights were affected.

A Loganair spokesperson told The Orcadian that air traffic control at Kirkwall Airport closed from 6pm.

This resulted in the cancellation of this evening’s Edinburgh-Kirkwall return service and Aberdeen-Kirkwall flight, as well as Thursday morning’s Kirkwall-Aberdeen service.

A Loganair spokesperson said: “Customers with affected bookings are being contacted directly with their available options, including earlier flights where possible.

“Our teams are arranging welfare support and overnight accommodation where required.

“An additional Edinburgh–Kirkwall return service will operate tomorrow, departing Edinburgh at 3.30pm, to help accommodate affected customers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused, which is outwith Loganair’s control, and thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we work to get them to their destinations.”

A HIAL spokesman said: “Due to unforeseen staffing issues in air traffic control, Kirkwall Airport will close early on Wednesday, October 28.

“Further short closures will be in place on Thursday October 29.

“Wherever possible, we try to plan such closures around our flight schedule but regrettably this has not been possible on this occasion, and a limited number of flights are affected. Passengers should contact their airline directly for the latest information on their flight.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.”