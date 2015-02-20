4am
11°C Patchy rain nearby
5am
11°C Clear
6am
11°C Clear
7am
11°C Clear
8am
11°C Clear
9am
11°C Sunny
10am
11°C Sunny
11am
11°C Partly Cloudy
12pm
11°C Cloudy
1pm
11°C Partly Cloudy
2pm
11°C Overcast
3pm
11°C Patchy light drizzle
4pm
11°C Cloudy
5pm
11°C Cloudy
6pm
12°C Cloudy
7pm
12°C Partly Cloudy
8pm
12°C Patchy rain nearby
9pm
8°C Light drizzle
10pm
9°C Patchy rain nearby
11pm
8°C Patchy rain nearby
12am
9°C Patchy rain nearby
1am
9°C Patchy rain nearby
2am
9°C Patchy rain nearby
3am
9°C Patchy rain nearby
