Orkney Rowing Club compete at SkiffleWorlds Championship

July 11, 2025 at 11:54 am

The International Island Games may start tomorrow — but one Orkney club is already making waves against overseas rivals at the SkiffieWorlds Championship in Stranraer.

The Orkney Rowing Club is one of the 78 clubs from around the world competing at the event and currently sit at a very respectable seventeenth out of 72 on on the points table.

Twenty-three local rowers, along with various family members, have travelled south for the week-long event.

The final racing takes place on Saturday, July 12.

More information can be found on the SkiffleWorlds website and the Orkney Rowing Club Facebook page.

