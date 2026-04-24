New care home set to welcome residents in July

Residents are due to move into Kirkwall’s new care home in July, Orkney Islands Council has said.

The £14 million Kirkjuvagr House was originally due to be completed in summer 2024 but it has been hit by a succession of delays since ground was broken in mid-2022.

An update given to members of Orkney Integration Joint Board on Wednesday suggested there wasn’t a firm date for the move to the 40-room facility, but that it won’t be operational before July.

Head of health and community care Lynda Bradford said: “We’re as yet waiting for the formal handover of the keys.

“The final sign-off by building control is imminent and we should be able to get the keys.”

Mrs Bradford said there is a 12 week period when staff familiarise themselves with their new surroundings.

She said: “If it doesn’t need to take 12 weeks, we won’t do that but that is the period of time that is built in.”

The delays have extended the life of St Rognvald House, whose future use was discussed behind closed doors by Orkney Islands Council’s policy and resources committee on Tuesday.

After the discussion, the local authority announced that it would continue to investigate plans to transform the ageing facility into accommodation for temporary workers.

OIC also said St Rognvald House residents were due to be moved into the new home in July.