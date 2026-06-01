Tomb of the Eagles replica planned by new owners

A replica is to be built of the Tomb of the Eagles, as part of plans to develop the newly reopened visitor attraction.

The Neolithic cairn, nearby Bronze Age site and visitor centre enjoyed a grand reopening on Sunday, marking their transfer into community ownership.

The famous tomb, which was uncovered 50 years ago by farmer Ronnie Simison, had been run by his daughters Freda Norquay and Kathleen MacLean until the onset of the COVID pandemic.

Afterwards, staffing problems and health concerns led to a prolonged closure.

Last year, the South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust (SRBDT) completed its purchase of the entire site, and it is now enjoying its first full season back open.

With the blessing of the Simison family, over £1 million in funding will now secure the future of the popular visitor attraction, which is believed to be the first scheduled monument to come into community ownership.

At an open day on Sunday, chairman of SRBDT, Steve Sankey, shared a little of what is planned.

“What happens next is really quite exciting,” said Mr Sankey, gesticulating towards land close to the visitor centre.

“We’re going to build a replica tomb over there.

“See where those big useful byres are? Well, we’re going to knock them down and we’re going to build a replica tomb over there.”

Mr Sankey believes this is another first, claiming that no other tomb in Scotland has had a one-to-one replica built.

“So it’s a truism to say that we have no idea what we’re doing,” he jested.

“We think the replica tomb will help protect the real tomb — and it will also enhance our visitor attraction.

“We’re also going to renovate the Simison farmhouse, because that’s where it all began — with Ronnie and Morgan, and the girls no doubt, serving tea and scones and skulls at the same time.”

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