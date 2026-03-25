In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available in shops and online today.

On the front page, a Kirkwall woman fears she has been the victim of a brazen theft after seeing 600 litres of heating oil disappear from her tank.

Police Scotland is now investigating the incident, which is believed to have taken place on Monday, March 16.

Also in the newspaper, a broadband blackout has “exposed the vulnerability of connectivity in the islands”.

At least 500 properties have seen their connection wiped out since the start of last week, after a break in a subsea cable between Evie and Westray.

More inside:

Waggy tails and smiley faces at Doggy Day Out.

SSPCA to remove island inspectors.

Home care wait ‘damning for Scotland and for Orkney.’

Right to choose how to die ‘a fight that must continue.’

Young stars shine at Orkney Youth Awards.

Halls of residence set to go as demolition papers lodged.

Stromness lollipop lady to make last stop.

Rock n’ roll royalty set to rip at Orkney Blues Festival.

Harray Young Farmers claims concert cup.

Netballers eye Shetland scalps.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian available now.