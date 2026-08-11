The Orcadian Design & Print makes award finals

The Orcadian Design & Print has been named a finalist in the Team of the Year category at this year’s Print Industry Awards.

The Print Industry Awards celebrate excellence across the print and visual communications sector, recognising the achievements, innovation and talent that drive the industry forward.

The Orcadian’s team has now made it through to the final shortlist, following a public vote on nominees.

The winners of the Print Industry Awards will be announced at a ceremony on September at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham.