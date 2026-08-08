Spences of Norton triumph as County Show

The Spences of Norton, Dounby, have taken their first ever Supreme Cattle Championship at County Show.

Dounby Venus a Charolais heifer-in-calf who has triumphed at Dounby Show for the past two years was named the overall winner in the cattle lines at Orkney’s biggest agricultural show.

Reserve overall was a 16-month-old Aberdeen Angus heifer from J. S. Baillie & Co, Sebay Farm, Tankerness.

In the sheep ring, overall champion in the sheep section was a five-crop cross ewe from Sheena Coghill of Muce in Birsay.

The winning animal, which was named overall reserve at the Dounby Show, was sired by a Texel tup out of a homebred Charolais ewe.

The reserve champion award went to David Tait of Tresness in Holm for his Suffolk gimmer.

Val and Andrew More from Veantro in Shapinsay were the winners in the goat section, triumphing with a 15-monht-old British Saanen called Poppy. The overall reserve was shown by Jemma Brownie.

In the poultry tent, the winner was Ashley Norquay’s white call drake, and reserve overall was shown by Stephen Hutchison.

Top dog at the show was a 7-month-old Labrador pup called Chance, shown by Sue Spence from Kirkwall. Reserve was a pug, Jackson, shown by Rebecca Learmonth.