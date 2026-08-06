Frequency of Inverness flights to be restored after £1m funding award

Flights connecting Inverness with Stornoway, Kirkwall and Sumburgh will be fully reinstated, after the Scottish Government provided over £1 million to Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL).

The funding will reinstate the frequency of air services from October 26, bringing back important air links for island communities and businesses.

The return of these services will support essential travel for island residents accessing healthcare and public services on the mainland.

Loganair had reduced services between the islands and the Highland capital over sustainability fears.

Cabinet secretary for economy, tourism and transport Stephen Flynn said he was pleased that the funding award had been confirmed.

“HIAL and Loganair have worked collaboratively through commercial discussions to restart these services from 26 October, providing greater certainty to passengers,” said Mr Flynn. “Transport Scotland will now work with HIAL and industry stakeholders to discuss next steps for a sustainable, long-term solution to protect Highlands and Islands air services for those who rely on them.”

HIAL CEO Paul Kelsall said: “This is a positive step for passengers and for the wider connectivity of the Highlands and Islands.

“As has been the case throughout this process, we are committed to finding a lasting solution which benefits the passengers who use our airports. “We will continue to work closely with Transport Scotland and all other stakeholders to put these routes on a sustainable, long-term footing.”

Luke Farajallah, chief executive officer at Loganair said the airline never lost sight of the importance of the routes to people in the Highlands and Islands.

He said: “We’re a privately owned airline, and keeping thin routes like these flying isn’t something we can always do alone, so we’re genuinely pleased that the Scottish Government has stepped in to make full services possible again from October. “Our commitment to the Highlands and Islands goes back decades, and it isn’t going anywhere. We’ll keep working with HIAL and Transport Scotland to get these routes onto a footing that lasts.”

The reinstatement of the flights have been welcomed by politicians from across the region.

Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd said that restoring the “vital air links” is “extremely welcome news” while expressing gratitude to Mr Flynn for listening to the concerns raised by NHS boards, stakeholders, businesses and constituents.

“These are lifeline routes that provide essential access to healthcare, education, employment and business opportunities, and are crucial to the social and economic wellbeing of the communities they serve.”

Liam McArthur, Orkney’s MSP, called on Mr Flynn to “lead a strategic review of air services across the Highlands and Islands as a matter of urgency”.

Mr McArthur said: “The reduction in services over the summer has been a source of considerable concern and stress for islanders, especially those who rely on these flights to access vital healthcare.

“This episode, however, has shown that minsters have been asleep at the wheel ignoring warnings over recent years that these services have been at risk.

“That cannot continue to happen, with ministers responding only when cuts to routes are threatened. Islanders need the transport secretary to take responsibility for building greater resilience across the network going forward.”

Scottish Greens MSP Kristopher Leask has been working with SNP MSP for Shetland, Hannah Mary Goodlad, to press ministers to intervene, as part of cross-party campaigning to protect the routes.

Mr Leask said: “This funding is an important step forward. We now need a long-term, sustainable plan that gives island communities the reliable lifeline services and air links that they deserve.”