Quadruple success in Shapinsay for Frazer Leslie

The Shapinsay Show saw a stand-out performance by Frazer Leslie, of Odinstone, who took home the top prizes in both the cattle and sheep sections.

Overall cattle champion went to a pure Limousin bull, Odinstone Arthur, with the reserve ribbon going to a homebred yearling cross heifer, also from Mr Leslie.

Mr Leslie’s pure Blue Texel gimmer was champion in the sheep pens. Reserve spot place went to a Blue Texel shearling ram from Odinstone.

Mr Leslie was delighted with the result, which appears to have set a new record for him.

He told The Orcadian: “I have been champion in the sheep and the kye, and champion and reserve in both, but I don’t think I’ve ever done champion and reserve in both sections. I’ve had a very good day.”

Frazer Leslie with his overall sheep champion — a Blue Texel gimmer. (Orkney Photographic)

In the goat section, it was brother and sister February-born Saanen entries from A. & V. More of Veantro that caught the judge’s eye.

“It’s been lovely,” said Val. “I just wish it had been a bit nicer weather but it has worked fine.

“It’s really nice. The goats love a good day out — getting all the attention from everybody.”

J. & J. Booth of Ostoft put on a great show in the horse section, where homebred three-year-old Shetland filly Glenfall Arabella was named champion.

The reserve ribbon went to 24-year-old Glenfall Hello Dolly, which has an incredible family history with the Booths.

“I’ve owned her parents, grandparents, great grandparents — right back to great-great-grand father who was my original stud stallion,” Jane Booth explained.

It was last year’s champion in the dog section who won again this year. Gemma Leslie’s German Shorthaired Pointer Vara (aka Camassaidh Rona) stole the show.