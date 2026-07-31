Triple success for Lennies at Sanday Show

The first of Orkney’s agricultural shows has been a very successful day for the Lennies of Seaview.

Their blue texel shearling ram was named champion of the yard at the Sanday Show, after being awarded the ribbon for being best in the sheep section.

M. & A. Lennie continued their winning streak in the cattle ring. Dad Malcolm’s homebred six-year-old three-quarter Limousin was named overall cattle champion, while son William’s February-born Belgium Blue cross bull calf took the reserve ribbon.

Reserve in the sheep section went to Raymond Brown from Colligarth for his one crop texel ewe, bought from Robbie Scott in Holm.

The horse champion was trotting familiar ground, impressing the judge at his tenth Sanday Show. Caitlin Muir’s Welsh Section D horse, Gems Diamond Joe, has been in her family for over a decade.

Reserve was Crabbett Arabian gelding Bey Shaheen, which a delighted Diane Blagden bought from Stourvale Stud in Dorset.

Amid an impressive turnout in the poultry section, Jake Ghaleb took home the ribbon for both champion and reserve. The winning bird was a one-year-old Dutch bantam hen, with reserve going to a Brahma cockerel.

There were 13 dogs on show in Sanday, with last year’s winner, Golden Retriever Murphy, wowing the judge once again. The one-year-old is the family pet of Phoebe Ap Dafydd.

The reserve ribbon was won by Chloe Whitman’s one-year-old Collie Gus.