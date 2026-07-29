‘Brutal’ staff shortages delaying the post — revealed in this week’s The Orcadian
Postal workers are choosing between taking a break and completing their rounds, an ex-employee of Royal Mail has claimed.
In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon, a former delivery driver said understaffing is behind many of the problems being felt by customers, amid widespread reports of delays.
Elsewhere, secret discussions and pay boosts at School Place have been revealed, amid the ongoing silence over the removal of the authority’s chief executive.
Two months after Orkney Islands Council (OIC) placed its chief executive Oliver Reid on special leave, revelations continue about what has been going on behind the scenes.
In a special two-page feature, The Orcadian marks 30 years since the business moved to the Hatston Print Centre.
This special anniversary brings about the prefect opportunity to unveil a brand refresh which puts “The Orcadian” firmly back at the centre of all that the company offers.
And, as show season starts this week, we look ahead to the high point of the agricultural calendar in an eight-page pull-out feature.
More inside:
- Bake-a-thon to whip up charity cash.
- Papa Stronsay leader excommunicated.
- Orphir couple raise over £8k for Archie Foundation.
- Summer fun at Stromness Shopping Week — five pages of photographs and reports.
- Bobo brings birthday bangers to Rapture.
- Deadline missed for £3m Holm road realignment.
- Final week of Brodgar excavations.
- Upgrades planned for ‘most isolated lighthouse.’
- A glimpse back at the 1926 Dounby Show.
- Inter-county double win for Shetland over Orkney.