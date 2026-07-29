‘Brutal’ staff shortages delaying the post — revealed in this week’s The Orcadian

Postal workers are choosing between taking a break and completing their rounds, an ex-employee of Royal Mail has claimed.

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon, a former delivery driver said understaffing is behind many of the problems being felt by customers, amid widespread reports of delays.

Elsewhere, secret discussions and pay boosts at School Place have been revealed, amid the ongoing silence over the removal of the authority’s chief executive.

Two months after Orkney Islands Council (OIC) placed its chief executive Oliver Reid on special leave, revelations continue about what has been going on behind the scenes.

In a special two-page feature, The Orcadian marks 30 years since the business moved to the Hatston Print Centre.

This special anniversary brings about the prefect opportunity to unveil a brand refresh which puts “The Orcadian” firmly back at the centre of all that the company offers.

And, as show season starts this week, we look ahead to the high point of the agricultural calendar in an eight-page pull-out feature.

More inside: