Couple raise over £11k for Archie Foundation

An Orphir couple have raised over £11,500 for a charity supporting the families of young patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Kerry Omand and lan Slater were inspired to walk 59km around the coastline of South Ronaldsay after the care they received when their little boy was hospitalised with a rare illness.

Five-year-old Calum is making a recovery after what appeared to be a cold and fever turned out to be a potentially lethal infection called Bacterial Tracheitis.

His parents took on the epic walking challenge in aid of The Archie Foundation, which supported Kerry with its “pit stop” respite area for parents during Calum’s stay in hospital, in June.

The fundraiser for a charity which continues to benefit Orkney families year-round gained massive support from the community.

“We are overwhelmed by the support that we have received and are delighted to share that the fundraiser has raised an incredible £11,534.47 (including GiftAid),” said Kerry, after closing donations on Monday.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind and generous donations, and to everyone for their support during this fundraiser, particularly on the day of the walk.

“Of course, we decided to complete this fundraiser as a demonstration of thanks to everyone who helped care for Calum.

“Calum received exceptional care and support every step of the way from the teams at both the Balfour Hospital and the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, as well as from the Scottish Air Ambulance and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service during his transfer from Orkney to Aberdeen.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the care that Calum received and want to say a huge thank you to everyone once again.

“We know that this fundraiser will provide vital funds to children and families who find themselves in similar situations to ourselves.”