Master Chef cook-off returns to Orkney

Four of Orkney’s finest amateur chefs will throw their aprons into the ring next month in a hotly anticipated culinary competition.

The Orkney Master Chef contest will be staged in the Orkney Theatre on September 18, with Irish celebrity chef, Paul Rankin, set to help judge the event.

Organisers, Orkney Food and Drink, are urging folk to grab tickets for the culinary challenge when

they go on sale on 14 August, via Eventbrite.

The event is organised by Orkney Food and Drink, with project manager Kerry Leask, excited to bring the amateur cook-off back for the first time since 2019.

The four local chefs taking part are:

• Monik Mistry — duty manager and mixologist at the Ayre Hotel.

• Richard Smith — community learning and development worker, and owner of Orkney Designer Vintage.

• Paolo Cherubini — research associate at Heriot-Watt University.

• Roger Hall — owner of the Orkney Roastery.

All four will be tasked with cooking and presenting a three-course fine dining dinner menu for two, live on stage at the theatre.

The creations will then be tasted by the judging panel made up of Paul Rankin, Orkney Food and Drink chairman, Collin van Schayk, and previous local Master Chef winner, Gary Nicolson.

The competition winner will receive the coveted Orkney Amateur Master Chef trophy.

Irish celebrity chef Paul Rankin can’t wait to be in Orkney to judge the competition.

Mr Rankin said: “Orkney is famed for the quality of its produce the world over, so I’m very much looking forward to seeing how these keen amateur chefs use local ingredients in their dishes.

“I’m sure the standards will be very high, and I’ll certainly be expecting them to bring their A-game on the night, but we’ll also be making sure it’s a fun experience for everyone involved.

“I can’t wait to come up to Orkney to share in what promises to be a fabulous event and see a bit of these beautiful islands.”

The event is being sponsored by NorthLink Ferries, Highland Park and Huws Gray, with Orkney Builders kindly installing the competition set in the Orkney Theatre free of charge.

Kerry Leask, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “We last staged the amateur Master Chef event in 2019 and it was a great success, so we’re excited to be bringing it back in 2026.

“It’s always a fun night for everyone involved and a great spectacle for the audience in the theatre.

“We’re delighted to have secured the services of Paul Rankin as a judge as he’s a terrific personality, in addition to being an outstanding chef.

“It’s also great to have former winner Gary back as a judge, along with our esteemed chair, Collin.

“And a big thanks to all our generous sponsors to their support, too.”

She added: “If previous years are anything to go by, tickets will sell out fast, so we’d urge everyone to get theirs booked as soon as sales go live on 14 August.”

Ticket holders will also get access to a special reception on the night, with canapes from Orkney Street Food (Beiting & Brew), drinks, producer stalls and a bar service.