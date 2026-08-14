Police appeal after traffic incidents

Police are seeking information following two separate road traffic incidents.

A black VW Golf was reported driving carelessly on the on the A961 between Kirkwall and Holm around 11.30pm on July 21.

And a vehicle reportedly collided with a Ford Kuga, in the Ayre Road car park, and failed to stop on August 8, between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Police have asked anyone with information relating to these incidents to contact them on 101, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or by completing a form on website fearless.org