Rousay pub set for ‘staged reopening’ after sudden closure

Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust is “working towards the staged reopening” of the Taversoe Inn, following its sudden closure earlier this month.

It was announced by the trust, a fortnight ago, that it would be temporarily closing the island pub amid allegations of financial irregularities.

The tenants, who had been operating the inn on behalf of the trust since April, were dismissed — but they have refuted any allegations of wrongdoing or financial incompetence.

Josh Chambers and his partner Tanya claim they were given no formal contract and no business bank account with which to operate the premises during their short tenure, leading them to use an account in their own name.

Concerns were also raised from within the island community of over the way issues resulting in the closure had been communicated with the public and members of the trust.

The trust said, this Wednesday, that it would be inappropriate for it to comment on speculation relating to the specific circumstances surrounding the closure as the matter is currently being considered by “relevant authorities”.

In a fresh statement, issues on social media, the trust said: “REW Development Trust working towards the staged reopening of the Taversoe Inn

The board of REW Development Trust wishes to reassure the community that it is doing everything reasonably possible to support the sustainable reopening of the Taversoe Inn.



“The board is working towards a staged approach, with the intention of reopening accommodation services, honouring existing confirmed bookings wherever operationally possible, and gradually restoring food and bar services as the necessary staffing and operational arrangements are put in place.

“The trust hopes to advertise employment opportunities as soon as possible and is particularly keen to encourage applications from those in the community who have the skills, experience or enthusiasm to help support the Taversoe Inn.

“The past few months have been extremely difficult for everyone involved, and the Board recognises that there has been considerable public and social media discussion. As relevant authorities are currently considering matters relating specifically to the recent operation of the Taversoe Inn, it would not be appropriate for the Trust to comment on those matters while this work remains ongoing.

“The board’s immediate priority is to look forward and focus its efforts on reopening the Taversoe Inn safely, responsibly and in a way that supports the community. The Board and staff are being supported by Governance Consultants & Regulators alongside specialist Catering Consultancy who have recently prepared a comprehensive report for the Trust concerning the Taversoe Inn.

“Board members, staff, consultants and local people are working extremely hard to achieve this as quickly as circumstances allow.



“Further updates, including information about recruitment and the phased reopening of full services, will be issued through the Trust’s official communication channels as soon as details are confirmed.

The board would like to thank the community for its patience, understanding and continued support.”