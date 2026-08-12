Council leader speaks for first time since chief executive’s ‘special leave’

The leader of Orkney Islands Council has spoken publicly on the situation at the helm of the authority for the first time.

Councillor Heather Woodbridge said the current leadership arrangements, which sees four corporate directors deputise for the absent chief executive on a monthly rotational basis, are “working very well”.

Chief executive Oliver Reid was placed on what has been described as “special leave” on May 25, with no indication as to if and when he will return.

Since then, four senior officials have taken it in turns to lead the organisation.

News of Oliver Reid’s sudden “special leave” on May 25 rocked Orkney Islands Council.

In the 11 weeks since Mr Reid’s sudden departure from School Place, OIC has refused to make any further comment and declined interview requests.

Elected members have also remained tight-lipped on the issue and its impact on the workings of the authority.

Speaking on BBC Radio Orkney’s Around Orkney programme on Wednesday morning, Councillor Woodbridge confirmed she was happy to speak with the press “on topics that I’m not legally restricted to speak about”.

OIC’s leader also refused to be drawn on the processes followed by the authority in placing Mr Reid on “special leave” or on the length of time this situation will last.

“I cannot say anything at all in relation to the chief executive or his special leave,” said Councillor Woodbridge.

“This is an ongoing matter relating to a member of staff, and therefore, I am unable to make any comment.”

Councillor Woodbridge struck an upbeat tone on the current leadership arrangements, expressing her full faith in the ability of senior staff to juggle extensive workloads and roles.

When asked whether these arrangements were placing extra strain and pressure on staff, Councillor Woodbridge told BBC Radio Orkney: “I think the important thing to reflect here is we have a hugely experienced senior team in the council who do excellent work for Orkney and work tirelessly.

“I have full confidence and faith in our senior team in terms of this interim arrangement. It is working very well, and I think it’s fair to reflect that at this stage that things are going smoothly, council services continue to operate appropriately.

“This is, of course, under review for as long as it will be required.”

Councillor Woodbridge is set to go on maternity leave shortly.

That means the authority could have four people fulfilling the chief executive role on a monthly rota basis, and, at the same time, a deputy leader, Councillor Sandy Cowie, who will be supported by senior elected members.

“I have full confidence in Councillor Sandy Cowie, and I have no concerns about this period,” Councillor Woodbridge told BBC Radio Orkney’s Rob Flett.

Councillor Woodbridge also confirmed that she would stand for re-election in the upcoming council elections in May, 2027.

She became the youngest elected member in OIC history when she won a North Isles by-election in 2020, following the death of her father, Kevin Woodbridge.

Four years later, she became the youngest council leader in Scotland and OIC’s first female leader.

She indicated that she would welcome a return to a senior position within OIC, if successful on the ballot papers.

“I really look forward to the election process, and I really enjoy this role,” the council leader added.

“I think that there is so much positive work that you can do as an elected member.

“I would love to be in office to be able to see the ferries, which for the funding that I’ve secured, sail through the water, in office, and I would like to continue that good work.

“I think that being the leader of the council does allow you to be an integral part of those conversations. So I’d be interested in a senior role, certainly.”

The interview is available to listen on catch up on BBC Sounds.