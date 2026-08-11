St Rognvald House and Pier Arts Centre projects receive funding boost

Plans to develop and repurpose care facility St Rognvald House in Kirkwall into accommodation for agency workers have been given a funding boost.

The project is one of 13 across 12 islands that will share £3 million from the Scottish Government through the 2026/27 Islands Programme Fund.

Residents from St Rognvald House are due to move to a brand new facility in Kirkwall, Kirkjuvagr House, with recruitment days for prospective new staff set to be held later this month.

The proposals will see accommodation created for up to 39 visiting workers in the vacated care home building. The accommodation would be individual bedsit style rooms, with shared access to bathrooms, cooking facilities, dining areas and laundry facilities.

The project has been awarded £203,133 through the fund, announced by First Minister John Swinney today.

Another Orkney project receiving funding is Orkney’s Creative Catalyst, which aims to develop two new satellite venues for the Pier Arts Centre in Stromness.

The two new venues are the former post office opposite the Pier Arts Centre and a residency centre at Linkshouse in Birsay.

The two new developments aim to provide new ways for audiences to engage with and experience creativity in Orkney while also providing new income-generating opportunities for the gallery.

It has been awarded £71,773.

The Islands Programme capital funding scheme invests in critical island infrastructure that supports the objectives of the Scottish Government’s new National Islands Plan, with an emphasis on population retention and attraction.

This additional £3 million brings the total volume of funding disbursed through the Islands Programme to £22.7 million since 2021/22. To date, the fund has made over 100 awards in support of 57 islands.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Our island communities have so much potential, and this funding will help them pursue ambitions rooted in local priorities, strengthening their long-term resilience and prosperity.

“From delivering critical infrastructure to offering opportunities for small businesses, these projects will support employment, generate revenue and improve community wellbeing.”