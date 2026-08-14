Orkney Rugby Club’s big weekend celebrating 60 years old

It is a momentous weekend for Orkney Rugby Football Club, as the club marks 60 years of the oval ball game.

A busy programme of celebrations on and off the pitch will take place to honour the club’s diamond jubilee.

Tonight, Friday, will see the celebrations kick off, with a Presidents XV going toe-to-toe against a Chairmans XV, at 6.30pm.

At 8pm, there will be music and refreshments in the clubhouse, where punters will be able to meet members of the visitings invitational sides, the Penguins and North Invitational.

On Saturday, every section of the club will be showcased on a busy day on the pitches.

At 10am, there will be session for rookies, minis and midis, and at 11am, there will be a under-13 to under-18 coaching session with the Penguins.

At 12 noon, Orkney’s female rugby players will take to the field against a North Invitational side, comprising players from across the north of Scotland.

At 2pm, Orkney’s First XV will face the Penguins, the third part in a trilogy of anniversary matches against the touring invitational side, having played the same opposition in the 40th and 50th anniversaries.

The club, supporters and sponsors will then gather at Kirkwall Grammar School for a dinner dance, in which former Scotland and British Lion player and broadcaster John Beattie is the main guest, which will feature The Bigsy Whalps.

The milestone for the club gives members cause to reflect on how far it has come from its humble beginnings.

When it formed in 1966, there were just a handful who had any experience of rugby, and games were largely confined within the club. The pitch was rudimentary and meets and post-match hospitality took place in a local hotel.

Orkney comprised one male senior team which in the early years would play a handful of friendly games against other clubs.

Compare and contrast to today’s set-up, with two men’s XVs; the Orkney Dragons women’s team; a full youth pathway from rookies (Primary 1-3) to under-18s; and a Vikings veteran’s social outfit.

The firsts have established themselves in National Division 3 and the Dragons play in Caledonia League 2 while under-16s and under-18s have in recent years won a string of individual and team honours.

President Garry Coltherd said the club has made major strides since his early playing days.

“Back then, there was no men’s second team, no women’s team and very little for youths.

“The club is unrecognisable from that now. It’s unbelievable the strides we have made.

“We now have nine teams playing in leagues every week involving teams throughout Scotland.

“We’ve had junior players representing Scotland and have had six go off to Glenalmond College on rugby scholarships.”

Mr Coltherd hopes as many people in Orkney, within and outwith the rugby fraternity, will come to join in the celebrations.

Tickets are still available for the anniversary dance on Saturday night, which will see KGS doors open at 7pm. Contact Mr Coltherd on 077453 31178 to reserve tickets.