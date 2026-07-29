Pay boost for Orkney Islands Council’s ‘acting’ chiefs

Temporary chief executives at Orkney Islands Council (OIC) are receiving a pay boost for taking on the top job, the authority has confirmed.

But the full cost of chief executive Oliver Reid’s “special leave” is not being made public by OIC, as it remains unclear whether he is still receiving a wage.

For a month at a time, a council director is taking on the most senior official’s role, to cover for the ongoing absence of Mr Reid.

The council has now confirmed to The Orcadian that the “acting up” bosses are being paid the equivalent of the chief executive rate of pay — which is £155,000 per year (pro rata).

Mr Reid has not been at work at School Place since Monday, May 25, when he was removed from his post, amid reports of an investigation.

The Orcadian has previously reported that OIC is looking into complaints surrounding its top official. Councillors have been told to tell the public nothing about what is going on at the top of the authority.

To cover for Mr Reid’s absence, the authority’s four directors have been taking on the chief executive role, one month at a time.

In June, education, communities and housing director, James Wylie, was deputising for the absent chief.

Gareth Waterson is covering for Mr Reid in July, with health boss Stephen Brown taking on the role in August, and OIC’s newest director Lorna Richardson set to step in for September.

In response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the council told The Orcadian its chief executive normally earns £154,880, while directors get £117,635.

During the month the directors are taking on the top job, they are paid the chief executive-level salary.

This equates to a director getting paid £3,100 extra for the month they’re “acting-up.”

OIC says this approach is cheaper than bringing in an interim chief executive from outwith Orkney.

“[The] day rate for an interim chief executive would be upwards of £1,000 per day plus travel expenses and accommodation,” the council says.

However, the true costs to the authority of the leadership situation are not being shared.

OIC is refusing to say whether Mr Reid is receiving his full pay while he is on “special leave,” as it believes this is his personal information.