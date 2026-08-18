Shortlisting for star fundraiser

Orkney fundraising star Gregor Corse is in the running for another award, having made the JustGiving Rising Stars shortlist.

The four-year-old captured hearts and minds across Orkney and beyond. Peedie Gregor, who was born with a neurological condition which affects his balance and mobility, completed 30 laps of his Kirkwall home each day for 30 days.

Last week, his mother Iona Corse shared that her little boy had been selected as one of finalists in the rising star category of the JustGiving Awards.

“If Gregor goes on to win this, he will be the most northerly winner of a JustGiving Award in history,” said Iona.

“No one in Orkney or Shetland has ever won this award before! How amazing would this be, and so very well deserving of him to win it!

“However, he is up against three very strong contenders who also all very much deserve to be winners!”

Gregor has also been shortlisted for the BBC Make A Difference Awards for his efforts.

You can find out how to vote for Gregor in the JustGiving Awards by visiting the Gregor Corse’s Fundraiser page on Facebook.