Distillers win ‘gold-standard’ accolade for top gin

The Orkney Gin Company has been recognised at the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2026.

The business’s Aatta Gin was named Distilling Product of The Year (White Spirits) at the ceremony in Glasgow last Thursday.

Winning the accolade at the 25th annual awards celebrating the very best of Scottish food and drink, the spirit was praised by judges for its exceptional craftsmanship, flavour clarity and botanical expression.

Orkney Gin Company’s first distillation took place in 2014 at the Watt-family home in Burray and in 2016, the business was officially formed by husband-and-wife team Gary and Andrea Watt.

Owner and head distiller Gary said: “We’re in shock to have won this award, but it’s fantastic to represent the Orkney.”

The award-winning gin is distilled eight times and features eight botanicals including, cinnamon and hand-picked rose hips.

It was one of 21 category winners announced at the awards ceremony in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The Excellence Awards recognise the highest quality of produce, as well as leading suppliers, individuals and companies.

Every product entered was tasted and judged by a panel of experts from retail, foodservice and hospitality.

The winners were revealed by Matt Tebbutt, Saturday Kitchen presenter and MasterChef: The Professionals judge.

Iain Baxter, chief executive at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Seeing winners from every corner of the country reflects the strength of our sector.

“From the northern isles to the borders, from Aberdeen to the Hebrides, the quality and variety of what our producers make is remarkable.

“The Excellence Awards are the gold-standard that every food and drink brand in Scotland aspires to, and our winners thoroughly deserve to be celebrated for their achievements.

“Congratulations to all our winners, and to those who were shortlisted. We look forward to seeing them all continue to innovate, prioritise quality, and shine a light on our incredible food and drink sector.”