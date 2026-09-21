‘Town of the Year’ shortlisting a ‘fantastic boost’

Kirkwall is in the running to become Scotland’s “Town of the Year”, it has been announced.

The shortlisting is from Scotland Loves Local Awards 2026, organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership.

The awards celebrate the people, places and projects driving positive change and helping to create stronger, more sustainable and successful communities across Scotland.

This achievement follows a strong and successful application submitted by Kirkwall BID.

The organisation’s manager Kirsty Talbot said: “Being shortlisted for Town of the Year is a fantastic boost for Kirkwall.

“It puts our town on the national stage, strengthens future funding opportunities, and draws even more interest from visitors and media.

“Most of all, it lifts local pride and celebrates the incredible effort of our businesses who make Kirkwall such a vibrant and welcoming place”.

The shortlisting recognises the work by Kirkwall BID in the town centre to support local businesses, promote the high street, and enhance the experience for residents and visitors.

The winners in the awards will be revealed late October.