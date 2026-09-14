Plans to refurbish Kirkwall ‘eyesore’

New plans have been lodged to revamp an “eyesore” in the centre of Kirkwall.

The derelict property of 1 King Street could be rejuvenated and extended, if Orkney Islands Council (OIC) approves the proposals.

Currently dubbed a “ruinous house,” efforts by Lyall Harray to transform the house and site have not proved straightforward.

In 2024, proposals to demolish the dilapidated building and replace it with two new homes were refused by OIC.

Scottish Government planners agreed with the authority, finding that the building contributes positively to the “character and appearance” of the Kirkwall conservation area.

Attempts to carry out some works at the unlisted late-19th century house were given the go-ahead by OIC’s planning committee in March 2025.

Mr Harray was given consent to strip roof slates from the property and to demolish a grey corrugated outbuilding.

In February this year, 1 King Street was put up for sale, for offers over £65,000.

The new plans to revitalise the property were then lodged with OIC by Mr Harray in August.