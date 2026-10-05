‘Bear with me’: New Kirkwall postmaster to go it alone to get branch up and running

The incoming operator of Kirkwall Post Office hopes the people of Orkney will bear with him as he works single-handedly to get the branch back up and running.

Brian Smith from Lerwick is set to reopen the doors to the busy branch from 1pm on Tuesday, it was announced on Friday.

The shock closure of the branch on September 21 by previous franchise operators Universal Office Equipment drew widespread condemnation and put extreme pressure on Kirkwall’s only other Post Office branch, at Papdale Stores.

Friday’s announcement that a new operator was to take over the branch and one who has experience of running a Post Office in an island setting has been welcomed.

Mr Smith has been running the Freefield Post Office in Lerwick for the last 20 years.

After being asked by Post Office, he has stepped into the breach to enable the Kirkwall Post Office to reopen but he will be working single-handedly until such a time that members of staff can join him.

The process to agree to reopen and run the branch has been “rapid” said Mr Smith, meaning he is relying on the patience and understanding of the Orkney public as he finds his feet.

Writing on his own community Facebook page, Mr Smith said: “Given how quickly everything has happened I have had little time to arrange staffing. I will initially be running the branch myself.

“Another experienced member of staff will be joining me next month and I am also be looking to recruit additional staff as soon as possible (I would appreciate any help possible).

“It’s a busy branch, so I hope the people in Orkney can bear with me as I get things back up and running. I’ll do my very best to provide a good service for Kirkwall and the wider community.

“I look forward to getting started and helping restore this important local service.”

The same wide range of Post Office services as before will be available.

The opening hours will initially be Monday to Friday: 9am–5pm. This will be extended when extra staff are available to start at Kirkwall to Monday to Saturday: 9am–5.30pm.

The Post Office has apologised for the closure of the branch and expressed their gratitude to Betty Muir at Papdale Stores and her staff for supporting people in the interim.

The Post Office also confirmed that they were looking to relocate the branch from its current base.