A semi-submerged vessel has been spotted off Orkney, as the search continues for a missing Western Isles fishing boat.

A major search operation was launched on October 13, after FV Kilda failed to return to shore.

The boat had been operating close to the Isle of Lewis.

The body of one of the three men on board at the time, Douglas Craigie, 47, was recovered in the early hours of the following morning.

The search continues for his crewmates, Norman “Tam” Murray, 40, and Murdo Morrison, 23.

A life raft belonging to the Kilda was washed up at West Burrafirth, off the west coast of Shetland on November 5.

On Wednesday evening, HM Coastguard confirmed that an unidentified vessel has been spotted approximately 50 miles to the south-east of Orkney.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said: “Just after 10.30am on November 18, HM Coastguard responded to a report of a partially sunken vessel east of Orkney.

“An HM Coastguard aircraft was tasked to the incident, and the aircraft was able to provide a visual report of the wreck which confirmed no further search and rescue activity was required.

“HM Coastguard Counter Pollution is monitoring and a security broadcast has been issued warning vessels to steer clear of the area.”