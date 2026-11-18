The sudden closure of a Rousay pub has led to allegations of a “complete breach of community trust.”

Eighteen members of the island’s development trust demanded an urgent meeting about the community-run Taversoe Inn, The Orcadian can reveal.

But those hoping to hear what caused the shock closure of the pub and the dismissal of the tenants were disappointed, according to a source who was at the meeting on Saturday.

Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust have been limited in what they can disclose.

The group have received legal advice about how much information they are able to make public, amid an ongoing police investigation into “possible embezzlement”.

The Orcadian approached the organisation this week for a response to the new allegations about The Taversoe, but we did not receive a response.

We were advised that the draft minutes of Saturday’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) would be published later this week.

The discussion was forced by 18 trust members who signed a petition demanding answers about why The Taversoe was suddenly shut this summer.

It was at the end of July that the trust announced it would be temporarily closing the island pub, citing allegations of “financial irregularities.”

The tenants Josh Chambers and his partner Tania, who had been operating the inn on behalf of the trust since April, were dismissed. They refuted any allegations of wrongdoing or financial incompetence.

Now The Orcadian has obtained documents revealing the extent of unease among trust members about the board’s handling of the troubles with The Taversoe.

The future of The Taversoe is being considered by Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust.

Eighteen Rousay residents signed a petition demanding an EGM to “hold the board accountable for a severe breakdown in community governance.”

The petition also called for answers to four statements:

Addressing a “complete breach of community trust” and a “total communication blackout enforced by the board, which has actively kept members in the dark.”

Providing an “immediate, transparent report” on the status of the inn, the “abrupt removal of its workforce”, and the steps taken to “reverse this closure.”

Explaining how the board justifies “locking the doors of the island’s primary social hub”, which was bought with public money.

Giving “full disclosure” of the financial impact of The Taversoe’s closure, including whether community assets are exposed to “legal costs, tribunal risks, or settlement payouts.”

The meeting was held on Saturday, November 14, and it was very well attended, according to one resident who attended.

Our source said that board members read out “short statements” to answer the four allegations in the petition.

However, they could not provide “concrete information” because of “legal advice and restrictions relating to the ongoing police investigation,” the resident added.

The source continued: “This was frustrating for some of the people in attendance who had been hoping for answers.

“People were shocked when the pub closed, and have since been speculating about what could have happened. Josh and Tania were well liked by many.

“They obviously put a lot of effort into running and promoting the pub and they seemed committed to making it successful. The pub seemed constantly busy.

“People at the meeting who were hoping to finally be able to hear what had happened and whose fault it was were disappointed.”

The Rousay resident said that the board’s decision to shut the inn clearly wasn’t taken lightly, with the fallout creating a lot of work for trust members and volunteers.

“Even though people at the meeting may have had strong feelings or concerns, the tone was still respectful,” the source added.

“Some audience members thanked the board for their hard work.”

Inspectors from Orkney Islands Council were “confident” in the management of The Taversoe Inn before the tenants were dismissed, it has emerged.

The meeting also turned to the question of what should be done with The Taversoe.

Options included selling the pub, leasing it, or establishing a community benefit society to run it, our source added.

“It was agreed that these options would be presented to the wider community in a ballot in the new year.

“This part of the meeting was constructive and forward-looking and residents asked a lot of questions about the three options.”

Last month, more details about the troubles at The Taversoe were revealed, when the trust published a damning report on the hygiene of the kitchen from earlier this year.

The report was written by Merritt-Harrison Catering Consultancy, who were taken in to review the running of the inn for the trust.

But what the firm’s July report describes is a range of damning discoveries, including raw chicken being stored above ready-to-eat food in a fridge.

The consultant concluded that the trust was “exposed to significant risk in respect of food safety and reputational damage.”

Now, The Orcadian can reveal how The Taversoe passed a food safety inspection shortly before the scathing catering report.

The records from Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) visits in May and June were shared following a freedom of information request by the newspaper.

This reveals that OIC demanded that the operators separate raw and ready-to-eat food in the kitchen fridge – two months before the catering consultant highlighted the same problem in his report.

However, the papers also show that the council’s environmental health team were “confident” in the management of the premises.