Kirkwall vets appeal surgery planning decision to Scottish Government

Refusal of planning permission dubbed 'entirely unreasonable' in appeal to Scottish Ministers

A fresh bid has been made to obtain planning permission for a new veterinary surgery on a parcel of land in Kirkwall.

Northvet’s proposals were refused by islands councillors in August, in a decision that has now been dubbed “entirely unreasonable.”

Northvet has appealed that decision to the Scottish Government, who will now consider the application, which developers say would represent a £3 million investment in the local economy.

The plans for the single storey building proved controversial, attracting 29 objections.

The site is a parcel of land between Hatston Brae and Grainbank to the west of Kirkwall, with many of the objectors claiming the location was unsuitable for such a development.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) officials backed the proposals, but elected members went against this and refused planning permission during a meeting on Wednesday, August 26.

Councillors said the design is unsympathetic to the character of the area, and that it would create an “unacceptable burden” on the existing roads.

Elected members have now been accused of looking for reasons to turn down the application, rather than giving it a fair hearing.

Papers have been lodged with the Scottish Government on Northvet’s behalf by consultants North Planning and Development Ltd.

The team behind the practice were “understandably aggrieved” by the decision of OIC’s committee, the appeal papers state.

Objections to Northvet’s plans were lodged by some Grainbank residents. (Orkney Islands Council Planning Portal)

The statement continues: “They are particularly aggrieved at the dialogue which took place at the committee meeting, which appeared to be focussed on seeking to identify reasons for refusal, rather than determining the application on its own merits, and taking into account the clear officer recommendation.”

The consultants say the committee’s decision was contrary to the recommendations of OIC planning officers, and the views of key consultees.

The councillors’ refusal of the application is deemed “an entirely unreasonable decision.”

The appeal argues that the design is “mindful of its surroundings” and is backed by a “suite of technical supporting information.”

The government’s planning division have set February 1, 2027, as their target for reaching a decision on the application.

Northvet, which has branches in Stromness and Harray, has been on the hunt for new premises since 2015.

The company has outgrown its Junction Road home, particularly due to a lack of parking and a growth in demand for small animal work.

But, at the August meeting of OIC’s planning committee, elected members questioned Northvet’s choice of site.

Councillor Leslie Manson said: “It seems counterintuitive to me to put a business in a housing area when, right across the road, there is a business area with no houses in it at all.”

Leona Leslie, a vet and director at Northvet, said that significant attempts to scour Hatston Industrial Estate for a site had not succeeded.