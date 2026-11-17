Clan Cancer Support’s Comfort and Joy Christmas Appeal is returning for a second year after raising more than £17,000 through its inaugural campaign.

The charity provides vital support for local people impacted by cancer in Orkney, and across the north-east, Moray and Shetland.

The appeal invites individuals and businesses to give a meaningful gift this Christmas by supporting Clan’s free cancer support services.

Supporters can browse the Comfort and Joy online gift brochure and choose from a range of symbolic gifts.

Each are linked directly to services that help people navigate the emotional and physical impact of a cancer diagnosis.

This year’s appeal is being launched with support of headline partner, Harbour Energy, with d and h in Kirkwall supporting the appeal locally by displaying gift tags and generously pledging £1,000 towards the campaign.

Serena Sutherland, director at d and h, said: “We’re pleased to support Clan’s Comfort and Joy Appeal and to help make a difference for people and families across Orkney affected by cancer.

“We know a cancer diagnosis can have a significant impact, particularly in island communities where travelling for treatment is often part of the journey.

“By supporting this appeal and making a donation, we hope to help ensure local people can continue to access the practical and emotional support they need, not just at Christmas but throughout the year.”

The 2026 appeal features a range of gifts that help fund Clan’s services across the north of Scotland, from the £20 “Gift of Calm”, which funds a complementary therapy session, to the £5,000 “Gift of Confidence”, which supports Clan’s patient transport services for one month.

Last year, Clan supported 2,455 people affected by cancer, delivering 9,101 support sessions and providing 7,212 nights of accommodation for those travelling for treatment and appointments.

The charity provides free support for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis, including family members, carers and friends.

Emma Panton, head of income generation at Clan, said: “The response to our first Comfort and Joy Appeal was incredible, and the generosity shown by our supporters helped us provide vital support to people and families affected by cancer across the north of Scotland.

“Every donation, no matter the size, helps ensure people can access free emotional, practical and wellbeing support when they need it most.

“Whether you’re looking for a meaningful gift for someone who is difficult to buy for, or you’re a business looking to support a local cause this Christmas, we’d encourage you to get involved.”

In addition to the pre-selected gift packages, supporters can make a donation of any amount and access a selection of digital gift cards and graphics to share their support with friends, family or colleagues.

Businesses can also request Comfort and Joy gift tags to display on office Christmas trees and help raise awareness of the campaign among staff and customers.

For more information or to make a donation, visit Clan’s website.