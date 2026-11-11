Flight prices under pressure, in this week’s The Orcadian

Pressure is sky high for fairer air fares to be introduced by Loganair, we report in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Islanders say they are being “priced out” of lifeline flights, while NHS Orkney describes a six per cent hike in patient travel costs.

Elsewhere in the newspaper, online this morning and in shops this afternoon, the search for a monk who vanished from Papa Stronsay is featured in a new documentary.

The next episode of Highland Cops includes evidence that has never been shared before about the tragic case of Justin Evans.

As the festive season approaches, take a look through our annual Christmas Gift Guide, stowed full of ideas for shopping local this winter.

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