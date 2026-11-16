Giving tree returns to share the love with those in need

Orkney shoppers can share the love with someone in need, this festive season.

After a successful pilot initiative last year, Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO) is partnering with Kirkwall BID again to bring The Giving Tree to Orkney this Christmas.

Through the initiative, members of the public can buy Christmas gifts for those in the community who are experiencing difficult circumstances during this festive season.

The launch will take place on Thursday, November 26 as part of the Kirkwall BID Festive Weekend.

To make it easier for people to get involved, there will be two trees.

Each one will be decorated with tags that represent a local person. On the tag will be an alias, the recipient’s age and inspiration for what to buy them.

Anyone who would like to participate is invited to select a tag, purchase a gift costing a minimum of £10, and return it unwrapped with the tag to one of the drop off points.

One tree will be located in the Albert Hotel reception and the other will be in the Orkney Library and Archive.

Visitors to the library will also be able to support the initiative in another way.

There they will find a craft station where they can make Christmas cards that will be included with the gifts.

The gifts will be collected and distributed by groups and organisations selected through the VAO membership.

A total of six are taking part which means that The Giving Tree will make Christmas a little brighter for around 120 people in Orkney this year.

This initiative has already brought people together, with the trees built and donated by the Orkney Men’s Shed and young people from the Orkney Youth Café helping to prepare the tags.

“Our community is at the centre of The Giving Tree,” said VAO chief executive, Morven Brooks.

“It brings everyone together for the benefit of local people who need support at what can be a very challenging time, and I am delighted that VAO can partner with Kirkwall BID to make it happen again this year.

“There are a number of different groups and organisations taking part, from those helping to deliver the initiative to the ones who work with the gift recipients.

“It’s a really special example of Orkney’s community and festive spirit”.

Kirkwall BID chairwoman Cheryl Chapman said: “This is such a fantastic initiative and was well supported last year with tags claimed very quickly.

“It provides an opportunity for folk to demonstrate their generosity at a time of giving while bringing a little light into the lives of those experiencing hardship.

“We are delighted to be supporting again and thanks to all those who help make it happen.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about The Giving Tree, including the locations of the trees, the groups and organisations supporting the initiative and details of the drop off points, should visit the news section of VAO’s website.