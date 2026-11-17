Loganair has announced an up to 23 per cent reduction in fares for Orkney passengers, on top of the existing Air Discount Scheme (ADS).

The announcement follows an urgent plea by Orkney MSP, Liam McArthur, for a fairer pricing structure to be put in place for external flights “sooner rather than later”.

The airline, which all commercial flights out of Orkney, has come in for major criticism in recent months for its pricing and its treatment of islanders.

Last week, NHS Orkney reported that a six per cent increase on last year’s spending on patient travel, which it put down to an increase in air fares.

The change to pricing structure, announced by Loganair today, is the result of an internal review, combined with feedback from passengers, island communities and government stakeholders, particularly around the cost of booking travel at short notice.

Under the revised approach, customers will continue to benefit from the lowest fares when booking well in advance, while those who need to travel at the last minute will have access to a greater range of lower-priced fare options than previously available.

As a result, the highest fares closest to departure have reduced across a number of key routes.

This includes flights to Edinburgh and Glasgow from Orkney and Shetland, where the most expensive fare has been reduced by more than a fifth.

The change means that all three Loganair fare products — Fly, Fly Flex and Fly Flex Plus — are available until departure.

Last week, Liam McArthur MSP, urged Loganair to introduce a fairer structure of pricing “sooner rather than later”.

Loganair claims this is just the first step in the company’s commitment to an ever-evolving revenue strategy, which will include ongoing stakeholder engagement.

“I am very pleased to be announcing that after significant work to simplify and adapt our revenue management systems, we are unveiling the biggest change to our fare and pricing structure for many years,” said Loganair chief executive, Luke Farajallah.

“If you can plan your travel in advance, you’ll still get our lowest fares.

“However, we understand many island journeys can’t always be planned weeks or months ahead.

“Therefore, and specifically when thinking about last minute islander travel, we’ve cut our highest fares and made more lower-priced fares available right up to departure.

“We will also be keeping all three booking options (Fly, Fly Flex, Fly Flex +) open even up to the day of travel, to offer maximum flexibility, as well as lifting other restrictions.

“This is a first step, not the last, and with operating costs rising it isn’t risk-free, but I’m sure it’s the right thing to do, as we want to enable and encourage more people to fly, which will keep these routes sustainable and give us room to go further on fares in the future.

“We are hopeful our partners (such as airports and other key suppliers) will respond positively, and play their part in this process, and we’ll therefore keep listening to our customers, and keep adjusting fares into the future with one simple aim — t o make flying more affordable, for more people, more of the time, and to support regional connectivity into the future and for decades to come.”

NHS Orkney reported, last week, a six per cent increase in the cost of patient travel on last year.

The size of the reductions varies by route, reflecting differing operational costs across the network.

Eligible travellers will continue to benefit from additional savings through the Air Discount Scheme, while promotional offers will further reduce fares where applicable.

Additionally, Loganair has shared further information on the special fares available, including compassionate fares for customers travelling following a bereavement in their immediate family, a critical illness or a hospital stay.

The airline also offers discounted fares for eligible senior citizens and passengers travelling as essential companions.