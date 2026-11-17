The man at the helm of the Pier Arts Centre will receive an honorary doctorate, recognising his outstanding contribution to the arts and cultural life of the region.

Neil Firth is being presented with the accolade by University of the Highlands and Islands, as part of UHI’s Orkney graduation ceremony in Kirkwall on Friday, November 20.

With almost 40 years’ experience in the museums and arts sector, Mr Firth has helped shape the Pier Arts Centre into an internationally acclaimed institution while keeping it firmly rooted in community life.

Originally from Stromness, he graduated in fine art from Gray’s School of Art in 1983. Mr Firth returned to Orkney in 1987 to join the centre as a technician and has led the organisation since 1993.

During his leadership, the centre has developed its collection, brought work by major contemporary artists to Orkney and expanded its education and outreach programmes.

He also oversaw its multimillion-pound regeneration, which received national and international recognition, including the Andrew Doolan Prize for the best building in Scotland.

Making art accessible and relevant to local people has been central to Mr Firth’s work.

The centre’s annual open-submission Christmas exhibition provides a platform for Orkney artists, while the refurbishment of Linkshouse in Birsay has created space for artist residencies.

Mr Firth’s contribution extends beyond Orkney. He has served on the board of Museums Galleries Scotland and on the Tate and National Galleries of Scotland steering panel for ARTIST ROOMS.

He is also a trustee of Little Sparta, the garden and artwork created by the renowned artist and poet Ian Hamilton Finlay.

Elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2021, Mr Firth is currently leading Orkney’s contribution to the Creative Islands Wellbeing Programme, part of the Islands Growth Deal.

Vicki Nairn, UHI principal and vice-chancellor, said: “Neil has made an outstanding contribution to the arts in Orkney and across the Highlands and Islands.

“His work has brought internationally recognised art to local audiences, supported artists and created opportunities for people of all ages to take part.

“This honorary doctorate recognises both his achievements at the Pier Arts Centre and the lasting impact of his commitment to Orkney’s communities and cultural life.”

Honorary doctorates are among the highest distinctions conferred by UHI.

They recognise individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the university and its region through personal service or achievement.