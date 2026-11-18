Orkney’s two new Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs) want to make it easier for young people to find work and create safer spaces in schools.

Ella Barclay and Paiton Kemp were announced as winners, after two weeks of voting open to young people aged 12 to 25.

Also standing in the election were Nikita Denvir and Megan Rendall.

Gareth Waterson, Orkney’s returning officer, confirmed the outcome of the election during an event in the Council Chamber on Monday, November 16.

Ella and Paiton will now represent the county’s young people in the Scottish Youth Parliament for the next two years.

Ella said: “It feels amazing and I’m so excited for the journey ahead and the opportunities it brings.

“I’d like to find a more accessible way for young people to find employment, with everything in one place, like a website.

“I’ll be seeking advice from Orkney Islands Council on who could help with that.

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me and supported me.”

Paiton added: “It feels good. I’m really excited, and a bit nervous, about the opportunities coming my way.

“One of my first steps will be working on safer spaces for young people in schools.

“I’ll talk to schools in our community to hear their thoughts and see what could be done to improve things.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me and supported me, and anyone who voted in the SYP election.”

Orkney Islands Council convener, Graham Bevan, congratulated the pair on being elected.

“They’ve both set out clear priorities, and I look forward to hearing how they get on in representing Orkney’s young people over the next two years,” he added.

“Standing for election takes real commitment, so well done also to Nikita and Megan, and thank you to every young person who used their vote.”

The Scottish Youth Parliament is the democratically elected voice of Scotland’s young people.

MSYPs are aged between 14 and 25 and are elected every two years, with two representing each Scottish Parliament constituency.