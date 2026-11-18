Eighty years on from the last Ba’ to be played by women, could the once-controversial game return to the streets of Kirkwall?

An announcement on social media on Monday night suggests that this could be set to happen in the upcoming Ba’ season, as we report in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Also in the newspaper, online this morning and in shops this afternoon, we report on county’s amazing efforts for Children in Need.

Over £25,000 has been raised as BBC Radio Orkney signed off its final live auction broadcast.

More inside:

Loganair flight prices cut by up to 23 per cent.

Council stands by school bomb hoax response.

EXCLUSIVE — Demands for answers over Rousay pub closure.

Rowing club duo sets world record — yet again.

Kickboxer hopes for success in world shortbread championship.

Orkney’s Will Atkinson promises surprise at Rapture.

Hilarious festive productions set to take to stages.

Slippy lanes causing A&E trips in Stromness.

Time to cut the costs of town centre parking?

Roll call marks sixty years of climbing the Old Man of Hoy.

Tributes paid to football great Morgan Harcus.

For all this and more, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.