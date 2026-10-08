EXCLUSIVE: Rousay embezzlement claims probed by police

An isles community development trust finds itself at the centre of a police investigation, it has emerged.

Police officers are probing a “possible embezzlement” impacting Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust (REWDT).

REWDT told The Orcadian this week that it could not comment on the nature of the inquiry, as the investigation was live and ongoing.

The trust’s board discussed an update on the police probe during its September meeting, according to official minutes published online.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating after receiving a report that a crime may have occurred.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “In July, 2026, we received a report of a possible embezzlement at a premises in Orkney.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

Problems with inn ‘fully addressed’

It is unclear if the probe is connected to claims of financial irregularities made earlier this year relating to the community-owned Taversoe Inn.

However, it has emerged in the same week that a row over the popular pub heats up, amid a damning report over the hygiene of the kitchen from earlier this year.

REWDT has stressed that “all corrections were fully addressed” before the inn reopened for bookings between the end of July and the start of this month in light of the report.

It was at the end of July that the trust announced it would be temporarily closing the island pub, citing allegations of financial irregularities.

The tenants, who had been operating the inn on behalf of the trust since April, were dismissed — but they refuted any allegations of wrongdoing or financial incompetence.

On Monday, the development organisation published a scathing report, uncovering and highlighting a catalogue of food safety problems at The Taversoe earlier in the year.

Merritt-Harrison Catering Consultancy was taken in to review the running of the inn for the trust.

But what the report describes is a range of damning discoveries, including raw chicken being stored above ready-to-eat food in a fridge.

The consultant takes aim at the food offering, with “no discernible cooking skills required” to prepare the items on the menu.

The Taversoe webpage boasts fresh and local food being served.

“This is, at best, factually inaccurate and, at worst, grossly misleading,” the consultant’s report states.

In the kitchen, “appropriate PPE” was not being worn for preparing food.

The only wash hand basin was being used to store onions which suggested “correct handwashing was not taking place, the report says.

Hygiene and health and safety standards were deemed “far below the minimum required level.”

“The oven required cleaning and the grill over the oven was filthy and required thorough cleaning” the consultant continues.

There was “black bacterial growth” around the frame and seal of the fridge behind the bar.

The report concludes: “The trust is exposed to significant risk in respect of food safety and reputational damage, and needs to take steps to address the situation.”

Former tenants received ‘no complaints’

The document is dated July — the same month the previous tenants, Josh Chambers and his partner Tania, were dismissed by the trust.

The Orcadian approached Mr Chambers for his response to the report and he claimed the kitchen was closed during the consultant’s visit.

He claimed he “followed all protocols” when the premises were open.

“Due to it being on the back of 11 days [of] straight of work for us, I will openly admit [it] was not to an-in service standard that I kept the kitchen regularly,” he added.

Mr Chambers said there were “limitations on cold food storage.” The wash basin was broken, and that the onions mentioned in the report were for his own dinner, he added.

It was in 2024 that Rousay, Egilsay, and Wyre Development Trust received a financial boost to take The Taversoe into community ownership.

The former tenant claimed to have raised “issue after issue” with the trust.

He alleged that the Merritt-Harrison Catering Consultancy was called in by the trust “to paint us in bad light, which the report does.”

“Our reviews are a stand alone for what people thought of their food and the cleanliness of the place,” Mr Chambers added.

“We had no complaints from bad food or illness.”

Matthew Merritt-Harrison, managing partner of the consultancy, told The Orcadian he was commissioned to undertake an independent and impartial operational review of the inn.

“The Taversoe was open to customers on the day of the visit and the report reflects the findings,” he added.

Community input on Taversoe sale suggestion

In August, REWDT said in a social media statement that it was “working towards the staged reopening” of the inn.

Now, the trust’s board minutes say it has been agreed to close for the winter season, and to take no new bookings for 2027.

The papers from September also reveal that the organisation is considering selling The Taversoe, but community input would be sought before any decision.

“After discussion, it was agreed that we needed to go out to the island for them to make a decision,” the September papers state.

The trust decided that it needed to hold a public meeting as soon as possible about The Taversoe.

The minutes continue: “The board agreed that they would need to seek legal advice on holding the public meeting, and what they are allowed to say, in order that the investigation is not compromised.”

• The website of Food Standards Scotland says The Taversoe passed an inspection on May 20. The agency says the food safety officer’s report will be held by the local authority.

The Orcadian asked Orkney Islands Council for a copy of the document, but we were advised that we would need to make a freedom of information request.