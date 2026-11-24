Local health bosses have been asked about any impacts “severe failures” at NHS Grampian could have on Orkney patients.

Liam McArthur MSP wrote to the chief executive at NHS Orkney, Dave Harris, seeking reassurance as many patients will be “very anxious” about the revelations at NHS Grampian.

NHS Orkney has a service level agreement with NHS Grampian, and thousands of trips are made by patients each year for healthcare appointments, operations, and emergency care in Aberdeen.

Two weeks ago, a damning report from inspectors was released about the Aberdeenshire and Moray health board, run by former NHS Orkney chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight.

Since then whistleblower Dr Mohammed Habib made claims of avoidable deaths among patients at NHS Grampian over many years, leading to an independent review being launched by the Scottish Government.

Orkney’s MSP, Mr McArthur told The Orcadian: “The NHS Grampian report makes for bleak reading and identifies a string of severe failures that put patients and staff directly in harm’s way.

“It’s clear the Scottish Government has some serious questions to answer as to why and how successive ministers failed to grasp what was going on despite receiving repeated warnings.

“A full investigation must now take place to establish what went wrong and to give patients confidence that this will never happen again.

“That confidence will be crucial for patients here in Orkney too, many of whom will be feeling very anxious about these revelations, given the reliance on NHS Grampian for more specialist care and treatment.

“I have written to NHS Orkney’s chief executive to establish what reassurances he has been given at this stage about any impact on Orkney patients.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 18, NHS Orkney responded to “understandable concern” around revelations regarding care provided by NHS Grampian.

The local health board said it would “continue to work closely with NHS Grampian as it responds to the findings”.

“For NHS Orkney, our priority is to ensure that people from Orkney who access services through NHS Grampian continue to receive safe and compassionate care,” the NHSO spokeswoman continued.

The health board advised that anyone with specific concerns or questions about their care can contact NHS Grampian’s dedicated phone line on 08085 202030, Monday to Friday, from 8am – 6pm.