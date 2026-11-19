NHS Orkney has responded to “understandable concern” around revelations regarding care provided by NHS Grampian.

This follows a critical diagnostic review by Health Improvement Scotland (HIS), published last week, which identified serious patient safety failings within NHS Grampian.

NHS Orkney has a service level agreement with NHS Grampian, and thousands of trips are made by patients each year for healthcare appointments, operations, and emergency care in Aberdeen.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NHS Orkney said that it “will continue to work closely with NHS Grampian as it responds to the findings”.

The health board advised that anyone with specific concerns or questions about their care can contact NHS Grampian’s dedicated phone line on 08085 202030, Monday to Friday, from 8am – 6pm.

An NHS Orkney spokeswoman said: “We recognise that the Healthcare Improvement Scotland inspection reports and diagnostic review into NHS Grampian, published last week, make difficult reading and may understandably cause concern for people in Orkney who receive, or have family members receiving, care from NHS Grampian.

“NHS Grampian has confirmed that work is already underway in response to the findings, including strengthening clinical governance, leadership accountability and oversight, and the

reporting of and learning from adverse events.”

The spokeswoman added that, while the HIS findings “relate specifically to NHS Grampian” they provide “an important opportunity for all health boards to reflect on the learning and consider where further improvements can be made”.

“For NHS Orkney, our priority is to ensure that people from Orkney who access services through NHS Grampian continue to receive safe and compassionate care,” the spokewoman continued.

“We will continue to work closely with NHS Grampian as it responds to the findings.”

On Thursday, allegations emerged from a surgeon employed by NHS Grampian making claims of avoidable deaths among patients there over many years.

The Orcadian has approached both NHS Orkney and NHS Grampian for further comment regarding the allegations made by Dr Mohammed Habib.