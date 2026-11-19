Eighty years on from the last Ba’ to be played by women, could the once-controversial game return to the streets of Kirkwall?

An announcement on social media on Monday night suggests that this could be set to happen in the upcoming Ba’ season, marking the 80th anniversary of the last women’s game to take place.

The Orcadian has approached the author of the post for comment on her ambitions to see a return of the women’s Ba’.

However, Teresa Scott was unavailable for comment in time for this week’s edition going to print.

Despite it not being known the level of preparation which would be required to host extra Ba’ games, Ms Scott’s poster has stirred up enormous levels of interest and intrigue over the prospect of women and girls battling it out through the Kirkwall streets.

The post on Facebook goes as far as to set dates and times for Christmas and New Year girls and women’s games, similar to their male counterparts.

The post reads: “To the girls and women of Orkney, this year marks the 80th anniversary of the last Women’s Ba’. Moving forward, we warmly invite you to take part in this historic and traditional game.

“You now have the opportunity to decide for yourselves whether you would like to join us. All girls born or moved (sic) to Orkney will now have A VOICE AND A CHOICE!

“Has there ever been a better chance to win the Women’s Ba’?”

The post states that the games will take place on Boxing Day and January 2, with the girls both at 10.30am, and the women’s game at 1pm.

Comments were encouraged and “any misogyny, hate speech, or hate crime from both men and women will be recorded and reported to the police.”

The post finished: “This will also be the same moving forward, girls at school and women who want to participate will be encouraged to report this.”

The poster states a “new era” and a “new etiquette,” women’s Ba’ past, with the commonly-held belief that it was halted due to its violent nature.

However, with Ms Scott unavailable this week, it is not known the level of preparation surrounding such an event.

A private Facebook group, containing a logo with the term, The Ba’ettes, which appears to be an acronym for “Breaking Attitudes and Established ways, This Time Equality will Shine,” has also been created.

Ms Scott sought to distance herself from those involved in the organising of the Ba’, stating that “we have nothing to do with mens (sic) ba’”

The last Women’s Ba’

The Ba’ has historically always been a male-dominated game, although there has been no rule specifically prohibiting women’s participation. Indeed, women have unofficially joined in on occasions in the past.

But on Christmas Day 1945, there was a seismic change, if only for one season.

After the Second World War, there was a demand for a Women’s Ba’ which went ahead.

Between 20-30 women gathered on Broad Street, which eventually, after three throw-ups, saw the Uppies win, with Barbara Yule awarded the treasured prize.

The Christmas Day Women’s Ba’ was awarded to Barbara Yule in 1945

The New Year’s Day Women’s Ba’ in 1946 was taken home by Violet Couper.

The New Year’s Day Women’s Ba’ in 1946 also went up in five minutes and the Ba’ was taken home by Violet Couper.

This was to be the only season in which women had their own game, with protests from men that it was ‘unladylike’ before being abolished.

An attempt to have a Women’s Ba in 2000, as part of millennial celebrations, was turned down.

What was the public’s reaction?

The post has evoked mixed reactions on social media. Many women expressed excitement at the chance to have their own game, though others expressed concern on whether this can be achieved at such short notice.

Many Facebook users took aim at the use of an AI poster, but the post generated a large response from those intrigued.

“Fantastic news..it’s about time Orkney came into the 21st century… well done to whoever is organising this,” said one user.

Another said: “I absolutely love this and really hope it goes ahead, there’s plenty of women and girls that would be absolutely brilliant in a women’s/girls Ba and it’s about time! Xxx”

Another said: “I think a girls Ba’ and a women’s Ba’ would be a fantastic idea! Not sure about starting it this year on such short notice. It would probably be better to start next year with proper planning, committee etc. I’ve been saying for years that we need a womens (sic) Ba’.”

On the other side of the debate, concern was expressed from others, including operators of two businesses in Kirkwall.

They said: “I am slightly concerned that you appear to be just “going ahead” with this idea of another four Ba’ games on Boxing Day and the 2nd of January. At present we drop our barricades on Boxing Day and again on the 2nd of January to allow us to operate on these days. Are you going to compensate local business operators for losses incurred by your actions?”

Another user feared that the game may put the time-honoured game in jeopardy.

They said: “Who is going to organise all of this for a women’s game, cover the costs, deal with any damage and take responsibility for safety?

“The Ba’ is a massive part of Orkney’s history and heritage. I would hate to see the traditional game put at risk because nobody stopped to consider the bigger picture. We should be protecting what we already have, not potentially putting it in jeopardy.”

An Orkney Islands Council (OIC)spokeswoman said: “The council does not organise or promote the Ba’ and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to offer comment on these plans.”