Orkney’s most senior police officer is due to retire, after over 30 years on the force.

Chief inspector Scott Robertson took on the role of area commander here in January 2023, bringing a wealth of policing experience to the county.

His departure in December was announced during a meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s police and fire sub-committee on Tuesday.

Chairman councillor David Dawson said CI Robertson would be missed, and that he hoped a successor would be appointed soon.

“On behalf of the committee we wish you a very long and happy retirement from over 30 years policing,” Councillor Dawson.

CI Robertson said he had enjoyed every single minute of his time in the role.

“It’s been a really new experience for me and it’s made much easier by really good partners and partnership working and staff at the police station,” the top officer continued.

“I will definitely miss it but it is time for a new chapter. ”

CI Robertson came to Orkney from his previous role working across Livingston, Hawick, Dalkeith, and Midlothian with the Criminal Justice Services Division.

Joining the force aged 21, he worked as a community inspector in West Lothian.

He also spent time in the Professional Standards Department conducting internal investigations and even spent a year on the planning team for COP26.

CI Robertson succeeded Ali Garrow leading Orkney’s police service, a little under two years after he arrived.