Top police officer shares his hopes that more thefts will be solved amid investigation delays

Shoplifting in Orkney has more than doubled since last year, it has emerged.

Most of the thieves are known to police but there have been delays in finishing the investigations, the county’s most senior officer has said.

Chief inspector Scott Robertson is confident the force will increase its detection rate for these crimes, which can often involve the theft of alcohol.

He was speaking during a meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s police and fire sub-committee on Tuesday, November 17.

The group discussed an increase in shoplifting offences from 20 in 2025/26 to 55 so far this year.

CI Robertson said he was hoping to increase the detection rate from 48 per cent to nearer 80 per cent.

“Most of our shoplifters are known up here,” he added.

“There’s just been delays in actually reporting somebody, getting a hold of them to do that caution and charge, and sometimes just getting the evidence for the case together takes a bit of time.”

Orkney’s area commander said most shoplifters are known to police. (Orkney Photographic)

Orkney’s area commander, who is due to depart the role next month, added that police are keen to prevent shoplifting from occurring.

Officers have recently been providing advice to shop owners and supermarkets.

CI Robertson encouraged staff to be vigilant and report thefts to the police.

In some businesses staff don body-worn cameras, which can provide police with additional evidence, he added.

“There’s some instances where it’s quite often alcohol that’s stolen,” said CI Robertson, who added that it was often vulnerable people carrying out these thefts.

West Mainland councillor Jean Stevenson asked about the reasons for the increase in shoplifting.

CI Robertson said the “quite dramatic” rise locally was part of a national trend, seen across Scotland and the Highlands and Islands.

He added: “In my head, it needs to be connected to the cost of living and people stealing to sometimes make ends meet and sometimes just because people are struggling.”