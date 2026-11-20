The wreck of a Western Isles fishing vessel, which went missing last month, has arrived in Kirkwall.

A major search operation was launched, on October 13, after FV Kilda failed to return to shore.

The boat had been operating close to the Isle of Lewis.

The body of one of the three men on board at the time, Douglas Craigie, 47, was recovered in the early hours of the following morning. The search continues for his crewmates, Norman “Tam” Murray, 40, and Murdo Morrison, 23.

A life raft belonging to the Kilda was washed up at West Burrafirth, off the coast of Shetland on November 5.

On Wednesday evening, HM Coastguard confirmed that an unidentified vessel had been spotted approximately 50 miles to the south-east of Orkney.

It is understood that an operation involving vessels from Leask Marine and Northerly Marine saw the vessel, now identified as the Kilda, brought into Kirkwall on Thursday night.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has been approached for comment.