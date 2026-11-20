A full search is to be carried out of wrecked Western Isles fishing vessel, which was brought to Kirkwall yesterday.

A month after a major search operation was launched after FV Kilda failed to return to shore the boat was found in waters south-west of Orkney.

It was recovered from the sea around 5.25pm on Thursday, November 19, around 38 nautical miles off the coast in the North Sea.

Police Scotland commissioned two vessels from Northerly Marine and Leask Marine to recover the Kilda, which has since been brought back to Kirkwall.

Enquiries are ongoing a full examination and search of the vessel will be carried out in due course.

An investigation is also being carried out by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The Kilda was last known to have been operating close to the Port of Ness in the north of the Isle of Lewis on Tuesday, October 13.

The body of one of the three men on board at the time, Douglas Craigie, 47, was recovered in the early hours of the following morning.

Norman Murray, 40, who is known as Tam, and Murdo Morrison, 23, from the boat’s crew remain unaccounted for and are being treated as missing people.

Norman Murray, Douglas Craigie and Murdo Morrison were on board missing fishing boat Kilda. (Police Scotland)

A life raft belonging to the Kilda was washed up at West Burrafirth, off the coast of Shetland on November 5.

Inspector Neil Taylor said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“The vessel recovered has been confirmed as the FV Kilda and we will continue to work with partners, including the MAIB, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as local maritime experts, as our enquiries continue.

“We understand this is a very difficult time for the families and local community but I would ask for patience a full examination of the vessel is carried out.

“This will be a complex operation and we would ask that officers and specialists are given the time and space to carry out their enquiries.

“Please be assured we are doing all we can and we are grateful for the support of all of our partners.

“I would also like to thank Northerly Marine and Leask Marine for their efforts and support to bring the Kilda back to Kirkwall.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said, that just after 10.30am on Wednesday, November 18, they responded to a report of a partially sunken vessel east of Orkney.

“An HM Coastguard aircraft was sent and provided a visual report of the wreck, which confirmed no further search and rescue activity was required,” the spokesperson added.

“The vessel has been recovered by a partner agency and HM Coastguard will continue to support as required.”