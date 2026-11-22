She has made her name as a multi-time kickboxing champion, winning a glittering array of titles around the world.

But now Amy Golder is set to swap the kickboxing mat for the shortbread griddle as she enters a world championship of a different kind.

She is hoping her homemade shortbread will pull no punches at the World Shortbread Championships held in Inverness on Saturday.

The inaugural event is a one-day, world-first championship dedicated to Scotland’s most iconic biscuit.

More than 60 bakers from across the UK and overseas including USA and France will feel the heat of the kitchen as they compete for the title of World Shortbread Champion.

The bakers will compete in two styles, traditional and specialist, across three categories, professional, amateur and young baker.

The public chooses 25 per cent of the result and an expert panel chooses the other 75 per cent.

By the end of the day, one entry wins the title of World Shortbread Champion.

Amy, 24, has for years now been one of Orkney’s top performing athletes, being a 70-time kickboxing world champion.

Accustomed to flying the Orkney flag in kickboxing arenas and gyms around the world, this time she will represent the county in the kitchen.

Like her sport though, she hopes to stop her opponents and judges in their tracks with her quality baking.

Kickboxing world champion Amy Golder is hoping her shortbread will pack a punch at the World Shortbread Championship. (Orkney Photographic)

“One of my friends said my shortbread was really good and could win a competition so I googled and found out there was a shortbread competition,” explains Amy on what inspired her to enter the World Shortbread Championships.

“I just had to enter after finding out there was a competition.”

She began baking shortbread during lockdown and it has since became a passion for her, a relaxing way to switch off from the rigours of kickboxing competitions, training and teaching the sport.

“I have always felt it is important to have balance in my life and when kickboxing and my work is so busy I’ve always tried to counter that with something more relaxing,” says Amy, who is contracts and office manager for the family grounds maintenance firm, Golder Orkney Ltd, and teaches kickboxing at AKA Orkney.

“I have knitted, woodwork, even sanded and varnished a fishing boat but those kind of things feel very relaxing for me in my downtime.”

Amy will enter the amateur traditional shortbread category which dictates that she can only use three ingredients — a fat, flour and sweetener.

It is perhaps no surprise that she has approached shortbread making with the same drive for perfection which has led her to win world title after world title in the kickboxing world.

“I have been working hard to perfect my shortbread for three years.

“I have a rolling pin that helps me roll to the perfect thickness and I accidentally baked one batch with a different type of sugar and ended up loving it so have stuck with it ever since. Not all mistakes are bad and I just rolled with it.”

The opportunity to meet other bakers from around the world is an exciting one for Amy.

“I would love to win but honestly going and having fun seeing people enjoy my baking makes me very happy,” she adds.