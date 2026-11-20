No trace has been found of missing fishermen from a wrecked Western Isles vessel searched in Kirkwall.

FV Kilda was located in waters south-west of Orkney on Thursday, after being missing for over a month.

Police Scotland has confirmed that, following a full examination in Kirkwall, two crew members remain missing.

In a statement, the force said: “An extensive search of the Kilda has been carried out and there is no trace of the missing men within the fishing vessel.”

Norman Murray, 40, who is known as Tam, and Murdo Morrison, 23, from the boat’s crew remain unaccounted for and are being treated as missing people.

The Kilda was last known to have been operating close to the Port of Ness in the north of the Isle of Lewis on Tuesday, October 13.

The body of one of the three men on board at the time, Douglas Craigie, 47, was recovered in the early hours of the following morning.

After a major search operation, the wrecked vessel was recovered from the sea around 5.25pm on Thursday, November 19, around 38 nautical miles off the coast in the North Sea.

The Kilda was brought to Hatston Pier, after an operation involving Northerly Marine and Leask Marine.

Orkney Harbours has been supporting Police Scotland with the vessel’s arrival.

Orkney Islands Council convener, Councillor Graham Bevan, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the Kilda’s crew, and with the community in Lewis, at what is an incredibly difficult time.

“As a council serving island and fishing communities, we understand the loss this represents, and we will continue to support Police Scotland in any way we can.

“I’d also like to thank the local marine crews involved in the recovery, and our own harbour staff, for their work.”