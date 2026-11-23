A contract has been awarded for the £2.6 million demolition of the former Papdale Halls of Residence in Kirkwall.

Dem-Master Demolition Ltd are expected to start work in mid-January, in a project that is set to last 55-weeks.

Once cleared, the site will make way for up to 60 affordable homes to be built.

The Bathgate-based demolition company says it will work closely with Orkney Islands Council (OIC) to keep neighbouring residents and the wider community informed throughout the project.

The former halls of residence, built in 1969, are to be dismantled progressively using specialist demolition machinery.

This will follow a carefully managed sequence designed to protect neighbouring properties and minimise disruption to the surrounding community, OIC has said.

Early stages of the work will see a secure site compound established before works commence.

A community newsletter is to be sent out providing information on the project, site activities, working hours, and contact details for enquiries.

Further updates will be issued as necessary as the project progresses, with measures put in place to manage dust, noise, traffic movements and pedestrian safety.

Peter Speedie, managing director of Dem-Master Demolition Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Orkney Islands Council to undertake the demolition of the former Papdale Halls of Residence.

“As a company with 30 years’ experience delivering demolition projects across Scotland and the rest of the UK, we understand the importance of carrying out works of this nature safely, responsibly and with minimal disruption to surrounding communities.

“We recognise that this is a significant project for Kirkwall, and our team will work closely with the council, local residents, neighbouring properties and the nearby school to ensure everyone is kept informed as the works progress.

“We look forward to delivering the project successfully and playing our part in preparing the site for its next chapter.”

Built in 1969, the former Papdale Halls of Residence have largely lain empty since 2013, other than a section of the building which was used for temporary nursery provision.

The site has been earmarked for demolition since 2019, with the business case for the work approved by OIC in 2025.

The contract has come in cheaper than the £3 million OIC estimated when it went out to tender for the demolition in June.

The site has been identified as a prime site for redevelopment for future housing.

The council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan earmarks the site for Places for People Scotland — the national housing association which the authority entered into a partnership with, to build 500 homes in the county.

OIC anticipated that up to 60 affordable homes could be built on the Papdale site by Places for People Scotland.