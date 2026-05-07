Halls of residence demolition set to cost £3m

The demolition of the former Papdale Halls of Residence looks set to cost £3 million, according to the local authority.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has gone out to tender for the work, which will see the buildings flattened and cleared to make way for housing.

The wait for bulldozers to move into the site has been a long-running issue, with the building earmarked for demolition as far back as 2019. Planning permission was then sought for the work this March.

OIC is now tendering for a contractor to carry out the demolition, estimated to cost a total of £3 million.

“The project will comprise the complete removal of the buildings, foundations, roads, footpaths, services and infrastructure back to a brownfield site, ready for future development,” the procurement notice states.

“The project will also comprise the licensed removal of asbestos containing materials from the building prior to demolition and recycling of all waste materials where possible.”

Built in 1969, the Papdale Halls of Residence have largely lain unused since its closure as an accommodation facility in 2013.

Since then, parts of it have been used as a nursery, most recently as the base for the council-run Willow Tree Nursery.

However, the impeding move of the nursery to the new £3 million facility close to UHI Orkney will finally pave the way for the demolition of the redundant hostel.

Seven years ago, OIC budgeted £2.5 million for its demolition, with the high costs due to potential contamination issues.

The site has been identified as a prime site for redevelopment for future housing.

The council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan earmarks the site for Places for People — the national housing association which the authority entered into a partnership with, to build 500 homes in the county.