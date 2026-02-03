Flood-hit areas of Picky Centre to remain shut as recovery operation continues

Part of the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall is set to remain closed to users for a number of weeks following a significant flooding incident in the plant room of the swimming pool.

Last week’s flood — caused by an unexpected mechanical issue — led to failures in plant equipment, including electrical supplies.

This means that all the facilities in the ‘new side’ of the building are closed for the time being including the swimming pool, squash courts, wet side changing facilities and Studio Two.

The gym, cinema, cafe, soft play and sports hall remain open as usual.

James Linklater, managing director of the Pickaquoy Centre, said the damage caused is significant but could have been worse — had the failure occurred earlier on in the night and the flooding gone on for longer.

“Specialist contractors and insurers have been on site and will continue to be for the next two weeks,” said Mr Linklater.

“We have to be clear though in saying this is not a quick clear up job — significant works will be required to bring the facilities back into use.

“The next two weeks will be crucial in determining exactly what that timeline looks like.”

Garry Burton is head of active communities at Orkney Islands Council, who are supporting with the response to the incident.

He understood frustration surrounding the closure of part of the centre but encouraged people to try out alternative facilities in Orkney, especially if they are signed up to the ActiveLife scheme.

Mr Burton said: “We’re working hard with James and his team to work through what is a very significant challenge for the centre — and doing everything we can to provide alternatives where possible as well as trying to get things up and running in as short a timescale as possible, and will provide further updates as soon as more information is available.”

Alternative leisure facilities are available at the Stromness Swimming Pool and Healthy Living Centres in Dounby and St Margaret’s Hope as well as the KGS Sports Centre — with these facilities covered by the ActiveLife Scheme.

Preparations are under way to provide extended opening hours in Stromness, where users can access a gym, swimming pool and health facilities, including a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

Picky Junior Courses team will be in touch with customers that have children enrolled in swimming lessons in due course, but if anyone has any queries in the interim, please contact courses@pickaquoy.com

ActiveLife queries should contact memberships@pickaquoy.com