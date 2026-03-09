Orkney parents back Lyla’s Law campaign

Orkney parents have thrown their weight behind a national campaign calling for routine testing for type one diabetes in children.

This Monday sees the House of Commons host a debate on the issue, following a petition by the family of Lyla Story, a Hull four-year-old who died after her type one diabetes was misdiagnosed as tonsilitis.

The subsequent campaign for “Lyla’s Law” which would see children in the UK routinely tested for the longterm condition, has gained over 120,0000 petition signatures. As such, it is now due to be discussed in parliament.

A number of Orkney parents with children who have been diagnosed with type one diabetes have shared their hopes for the campaign’s success, this week.

Among them are Gina and Ross Tait, whose daughter Halle was diagnosed after taking ill while the family were on holiday in Morocco five weeks ago.

“I pushed for a finger-prick test, and I now think about how differently things could have gone if that test hadn’t been done,” said Gina, who recognised that some of Halle’s symptoms could point to diabetes.

“Lyla’s family weren’t given that chance.

“Her type one diabetes wasn’t recognised in time, and heartbreakingly she died just 16 hours after seeing a healthcare professional.”

Campaigners have, this week, urged MPs to attend the debate, with Orkney supporters hopeful that Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael will do so. The Orcadian has contacted Mr Carmichael to ask whether he plans to attend, and is awaiting a response.

